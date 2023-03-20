Ken Pridgeon has painted many portraits of fallen soldiers. He has painted so many that he had to put them all in his very own art gallery.
But his latest portrait is a bit different – it depicts a fallen K9 named Lenin, a police dog assigned to the Baytown Police Department.
Lenin’s end of watch came March 9 after he sustained a poisonous snake bite during an on-duty training exercise that day before. Lenin was the department’s first Explosive Ordinance Detection K9 dog.
Pridgeon, who now operates the Fallen Warriors Memorial Art Gallery at 13455 Cutten Road, Houston, said he was asked to paint a portrait of Lenin, which he said was the first time he had painted an image of a dog.
“I’m not a dog portrait artist,” Pridgeon said. “When I first did it, I had to discard it because it just was not going right. So, I painted over it and started over again. It is easier to do that than try to fix up a mess. That is the reason that this one is pretty good.”
Pridgeon gave Lenin’s portrait to Sgt. Clayton Breeding, who heads the K9 unit at the Baytown police department, at his house Monday. The portrait will be displayed at a special memorial ceremony to honor Lenin’s memory.
The service is at 3:30 p.m. today at Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St. Police Chief John Stringer, Cpl. Jeremy Stevens, Chaplain Eric Bolenbaucher and K9 Officer Hunter Kinzie, who was Lenin’s handler, will attend the service.
The service is open to the public so they can pay their respects to Lenin.
Pridgeon said Lenin’s portrait is getting more attention than his paintings of fallen soldiers.
“I have 100 people talking about it, maybe more than that,” Pridgeon said. “They made a bigger deal of this than they did of one of our fallen heroes.”
Pridgeon said he was told the portrait will go in the new Public Safety Building on North Main Street once the facility is completed.
