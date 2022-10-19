Starting Monday, October 24 at 7 a.m., Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any of the County’s 99 early voting locations.   

All Harris County voters eligible to vote will see statewide positions on their ballot. Some voters may have additional races on their ballots depending on where they reside. Voters are encouraged to visit www.HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot  and print out their personalized sample ballot, which they can bring with them to the polls for reference.

