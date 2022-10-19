Starting Monday, October 24 at 7 a.m., Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any of the County’s 99 early voting locations.
All Harris County voters eligible to vote will see statewide positions on their ballot. Some voters may have additional races on their ballots depending on where they reside. Voters are encouraged to visit www.HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot and print out their personalized sample ballot, which they can bring with them to the polls for reference.
From a total of 93 to 103 individual races and propositions being voted on, the Harris County ballot is the longest in the State and among the longest in the nation.
Casting an in-person ballot will take approximately 5 to 7 minutes depending on the length of a voter’s unique ballot. We encourage voters to make their choices in advance and print their sample ballot to take to the polls in order to make their selections efficiently and expeditiously in the booth. Voters are not required to vote in every race but will need to click through each race to cast a ballot.
Preparing selections in advance will help this process go as smoothly and quickly as possible.
Early Voting Hours
• Monday, October 24: Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Sunday, October 30: 12 noon– 7 p.m.
• Monday, October 31: Wednesday, November 2: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• Thursday, November 3: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
• Friday, November 4: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Those eligible to vote by mail, who have not already submitted a completed annual application, have until Friday, October 28 to apply. Eligibility requirements and the application can be found here.
Video resources:
• How to fill out a mail ballot application with the new identification requirements
• How to return your mail ballot with the new identification requirements
For more information, including polling locations and regularly-updated wait times, visitwww.HarrisVotes.com. Follow @HarrisVotes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.