Continuing a Baytown tradition, the Kiwanis Club is again selling apples at the Conn’s parking lot, 5010 Garth Road, starting on Saturday, Oct. 23. The annual apple sale runs through Nov. 6.
Kiwanis are selling three types of apples: red delicious, Granny Smith and gala.
The Kiwanis are selling apples by the case, 88 apples, half case, 44 apples, and the quarter case, 22 apples. Apples by the case are priced at $60. Half cases are half the cost and quarter cases are $20.
The sale hours are 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Apples can also be purchased from any Kiwanis members.
Because the motto of Kiwanis is “Serving the Children of the World,” 100 percent of the proceeds help Baytown members support community programs. Kiwanians sponsor Key Clubs at Robert E. Lee, Ross. S. Sterling and Barbers Hill high schools, give away about annual scholarships, make donations to library programs, participate in the Gator Bike Ride, sponsor a Little League team, help Special Olympics and much more.
As a Partner in Education for Alamo Elementary School, the club annually provides over 100 hours of volunteer time to help recognize the achievements of both students and teachers as well as assist with classroom and library reading materials.
The annual sale is the only fund-raiser for the Kiwanis Club. The club hopes to net $25,000 this year’s apple sale.
The apple sale the Kiwanis Club of Baytown’s oldest fund-raising projects. It began in 1949. That year, 800 boxes were sold at $5 per box. The club raised $1,035.
This year’s goal is to sell around 450 boxes of apples.
The Kiwanis Club of Baytown meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Luna’s Restaurant, 730 W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road, in Baytown.
