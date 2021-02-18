Shots fired
A vehicle in the 3200 block of Nebraska Street was reported damaged by gunfire Friday night.
Burglaries
• A spare tire and a jack were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Morrell Avenue Friday evening.
• A phone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Briarwood Drive early Saturday morning.
• Two guns were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of North 1st Street early Saturday morning.
• Cash and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of North Circle Drive Friday night.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from truck tractors parked in the 4600 block of Village Lane Saturday.
• A black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was reported stolen in the 6900 block of North Main Street Saturday.
• Electronics were reported stolen from a residence in the 3400 block of Garth Road Sunday.
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Sterling Drive Sunday.
• Art supplies were reported stolen from a building in the 500 block of West Republic Avenue Sunday.
• A building was reported burglarized in the 100 block of Massey Tompkins Road Sunday.
• About $1,300 worth of property was reported stolen from a business in the 3000 block of West Baker Road early Tuesday morning.
• A business in the 700 block of West Main Street was reported burglarized shortly after midnight Wednesday.
• A business in the 2000 block of Garth Road was reported burglarized early Wednesday morning.
Thefts
• A white 2004 Ford F250 with Texas license LWC721 was reported stolen in the 200 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Friday.
• A white 2010 Ford Transit van with Texas license CM7426 was reported stolen from a business in the 700 block of Park Street Monday.
• Mail was reported stolen in the 600 block of Midway Drive Friday.
• More than $1,100 was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A ladder was reported stolen in the 1400 block of North Alexander Drive Friday.
• A possibly stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5200 block of Interstate 10 about 9 p.m. Saturday.
• A trailer was reported stolen in the 6000 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Sunday night.
• A U-Haul truck was reported stolen in the 8400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.