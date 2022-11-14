Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Swan Manor to recognize their military service and celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Swan Manor Keena Randolph and Pilot Valerie Burton.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Lodge at Pine Creek to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day – Pictured are Pilots Celia Johnson, Valerie Burton, Lodge - Noelle Schult and Pilot Cindy Day.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Waterford to to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Waterford - Julie Matthews, Pilots - Celia Johnson and Cindy Day.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at St. James House to to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured is St James Elvira Rodriguez with Pilot Celia Johnson.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Focus Care at Burnett Bay on Main Street to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured is Pilot Celia Johnson and Focus Andrea Nelson.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Focus Care on Bakerto recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Pilots - Carolyn Parrish, Celia Johnson, Focus - Tenille Hopkins and Pilot - Judy Wheat.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Rollingbrook to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Pilot Valerie Burton and Rollingbrook Kurtysha Aaron.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Swan Manor to recognize their military service and celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Swan Manor Keena Randolph and Pilot Valerie Burton.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Lodge at Pine Creek to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day – Pictured are Pilots Celia Johnson, Valerie Burton, Lodge - Noelle Schult and Pilot Cindy Day.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Waterford to to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Waterford - Julie Matthews, Pilots - Celia Johnson and Cindy Day.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at St. James House to to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured is St James Elvira Rodriguez with Pilot Celia Johnson.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Focus Care at Burnett Bay on Main Street to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured is Pilot Celia Johnson and Focus Andrea Nelson.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Focus Care on Bakerto recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Pilots - Carolyn Parrish, Celia Johnson, Focus - Tenille Hopkins and Pilot - Judy Wheat.
Pilot International Club of Baytown Donate Treat Bags to Veterans at Rollingbrook to recognize their military service and Celebrate Veterans Day. Pictured are Pilot Valerie Burton and Rollingbrook Kurtysha Aaron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.