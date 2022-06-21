The Baytown Police Advisory Committee will have its meeting in a different location than usual tonight, meeting at 6 p.m. in the Rundell Hall Conference Room at Lee College, 200 Lee Drive.
The move away from meeting in City Council Chambers is an attempt to make members of the public more comfortable speaking to the committee, which was created to keep City Council and the Baytown Police Department aware of community concerns regarding local law enforcement.
In provided the group’s quarterly report to City Council last month, chair Eric Bolenbaucher said, “Unfortunately, at this time only a few citizens have taken advantage of the citizen input opportunity that’s been given at the BPAC meetings.”
“We want to invite the community to come forward with legitimate matters relating to the Baytown Police Department, as well as we’re seeking to hear concerns and ideas that should be con-sidered.”
As with other city committees, members of the committee are limited to discussing matters that are on the posted agenda, but if citizens raise issues not on the agenda they can be added to the agenda of a later meeting for consideration.
Bolenbaucher noted too that several concerns brought to the committee have been addressed by the police department without the committee needed to take the concerns to the City Council.
“We are looking forward to moving more of our meetings outside of chambers,” he said.
City Council member Charles Johnson encouraged efforts to build citizen participation. “I really would like to hear about citizens coming and giving input. That was the whole focus of us forming this committee and I would really like to see several citizens at every one of your meetings giving input.”
Citizen speakers are limited to three minutes of speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.