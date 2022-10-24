Common Vampire Bats
Photo by Michel Viard

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and I’ve been seeing a lot of bat decorations around. This has got me thinking about our winged mammal friends, who often do not get the credit they deserve! Bats, despite their association with Halloween, are not scary at all. In fact, they play very important roles in our ecosystem. 

Bats are important pollinators, delivering pollen from plant to plant and helping many species reproduce. This helps us grow crops and keep our habitats healthy. Bats also play a very important role in pest control. The vast majority of bats eat insects or invertebrates in one form or another. This includes mosquitos, flies, moths, spiders, flying ants, midges, and even scorpions. Some bat species are specialists, only going after certain prey insects, and others are opportunists that will eat any bug they can catch. Because they can eat hundreds or even thousands of insects per night, bats are incredibly helpful to farmers and anyone else who wants to keep the pest population down.

