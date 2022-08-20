Petty Officer 1st Class Desiree Wilder

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - – Petty Officer 1st Class Desiree Wilder, a native of Baytown, Texas, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

Wilder, a 2012 graduate of North Shore High School, says her favorite part of serving in the U.S. Navy is the crew. 

