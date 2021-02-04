“Veronica’s Room,” a dark thriller by Ira Levin (author of “Rosemary’s Baby”) opens Friday at Baytown Little Theater.
The story revolves around a young woman, played by Heather Ervin, who, along with her new boyfriend, played by Ryan Ervin, is approached in a restaurant by a middle-aged couple based on her resemblance to a dead woman, Veronica.
The middle-aged couple are caretakers at the home of Veronica’s senile, elderly sister, they tell her, and they would like her to visit to help give the sister a sense of closure.
No one, though, is who they seem to be in this eerie play.
“It’s very, very out there,” director Nohelia Cantu said.
“Get ready for a twist,” she said. “It looks like a normal date night, but normal date nights can get kind of weird sometimes.”
“It is a very dark play. It is a thriller; it will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat,” she said.
The show is not recommended for young children.
This is Cantu’s first time to direct at BLT, though she has been active in the theater both on stage and backstage.
“One of the reasons I wanted to do ‘Veronica’s Room’ is because the BLT is known for having a lot of very well known but much older directors.
“I think it’s time for people of my generation who are young—mid 20s—to start getting an opportunity to show that we can do something: it doesn’t matter what you hand us, we can make it work.”
Other crew members include assistant director Hunter Hall, production manager Kevin Peterman, stage manager Rotaxlyn Hudson, sound technician and operator Beth Powell, light technician and operator Abigail Vernier, costume designer Celeste Dudley and hair and makeup designer Emily Thornton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.