Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo recently proclaimed September is Deaf Awareness and Acceptance Month.

Dennis Voris spoke with The Baytown Sun recently to add to this awareness. “This means much more than the fact that there are deaf people out there,” said Voris. “Communicating with a deaf person is so important and can be easy. Sign language is the method of choice,” but if one does not know sign language, there is even an app on the phone called “Live Transcribe.” 

