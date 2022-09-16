Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo recently proclaimed September is Deaf Awareness and Acceptance Month.
Dennis Voris spoke with The Baytown Sun recently to add to this awareness. “This means much more than the fact that there are deaf people out there,” said Voris. “Communicating with a deaf person is so important and can be easy. Sign language is the method of choice,” but if one does not know sign language, there is even an app on the phone called “Live Transcribe.”
The phone app will transcribe what the hearing person speaks and the deaf person can either respond through the app as well if their speech is clear, sign or write their message, according to Voris.
If nothing else, one can grab a pen and paper and write what needs to be communicated. In a restaurant, for example, if a deaf person needs to communicate with a hearing person who does not know sign language, they may write down what they want, point at the menu or use the app to communicate.
“The only thing different about a hearing person and a deaf person is that one cannot hear,” said Voris. “We are like anybody else.”
Mayor Capetillo’s proclamation included the awareness message:
“Deaf Awareness Month started in 1958 with the focus on improving human rights of deaf persons, expanding the instruction of national sign languages, access to education, and access to information technology and services.
“The deaf population includes individuals born profoundly deaf who use American Sigin language (ASL) as a primary means of communication, and includes people with a range of hearing loss who use hearing aids, assistive listening devices, or other forms of amplifications and communication modes.
“According to research, across all age groups, approximately 600,000 people in the United States are deaf; and more than half of those are over 65 years of age.
“It is important to ensure that people who are deaf have equal access to the many benefits and opportunities available in our community.
“People who identify themselves as deaf belong to a cultural and linguistic community, with shared language, social norms, rules of behavior and history. This made our driving zeal for the deaf community grow.”
