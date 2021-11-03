Election

Baytown incumbent Mayor Brandon Captetillo appears to have won re-election decisively in a three-way race.

With all Chambers County votes counted and 700 of Harris County's 704 voting locations counted, Captetillo had more than 80% of the vote.

David "Isick" Isaac had 12.11% of the votes and John Bryant had 7.52%.

The four propositions on the Baytown city ballot all appear to have carried the day as well.

Proposition A, continuing a 1/4 of 1% sales tax for street maintenance and repair, received 83.5% of the vote.

Proposition B, limiting the mayor and city council members to four three-year terms, got 81.56% of the vote.

Proposition C, allowing the city council to consolidate city departments that are required by the charter, got 76.33% of the vote.

Proposition D, requiring two public readings for annexations, received 86.65% of the vote.

