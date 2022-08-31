Governor Greg Abbott said the state had adopted the Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which advances an $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.
The 2023 UTP displays an exceptional level of expected funding for improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
District 128 Rep. Briscoe Cain said he was pleased that one of the projects included in the plan is a new bridge over Interstate 10 over the San Jacinto River. The bridge has experienced issues when barges have broken loose in hurricane events, hitting the roadway and causing major traffic delays due to repairs.
“Since being elected to the Texas Legislature, I have long advocated for a new I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River,” Cain said. “Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation included a new I-10 Bridge in the Unified Transportation Program. A new bridge will not only bring an end to our constant concerns with barge strikes, but it will also bring much-needed traffic relief to the region. I look forward to working to ensure the project is adequately funded and completed on time.”
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan thanked Cain for his efforts in getting the I-10 bridge project moving forward.
“It is because of the work of Representatives like Briscoe Cain that this highly-anticipated project is finally getting the resources and funding it deserves, and I appreciate his hard work to help bring the I-10 project to fruition,” Phelan said.
The estimated date range for a new I-10 bridge, according to the UTP, is between 2027 and 2032. The estimated total cost is $340,480,000. It would be partially funded by Category 12 of the Texas Clear Lanes initiatives for $170,240,000, with the remaining half yet to be determined.
The UTP states that since the Houston District has well-traveled roads that are congested and serve as national freight flows, congestion relief is a major focus for this district. This means the Texas Clear Lanes Categories 2, 4, 7 and 12 are the district’s significant funding sources. It also lists Interstate 45 as a priority corridor, with construction underway for widening the interstate south of downtown. In addition, the UTP stated that floods from 2017’s Hurricane Harvey have emphasized the importance of disaster planning in the Houston area. They also started capacity improvements in 2018 on segments of State Highway 146, a significant hurricane evacuation route and freight corridor.
“The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” Abbott said. “TxDOT's 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state's infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans' transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. also commented on the UTP.
“The UTP reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion, and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade,” Bugg, Jr. said. “Additionally, we are making significant progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which improves top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”
The UTP funds coincide with an additional $32 billion over the program’s life for routine maintenance contracts and project development, such as planning, professional engineering, and right-of-way acquisition for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion statewide.
Many projects in the UTP plan are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list and critical connectivity corridors. The projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other money to the state highway fund. These initiatives have increased the UTP over $50 billion over the 10-year period, with $34.3 billion in projects approved in the 2014 UTP in August 2013. With rural regions of the state supporting the critical energy and agricultural industries, the approved plan includes a historic increase in funding to $14 billion for projects in rural areas.
The $8.5 billion of average annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to yield an estimated $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. These benefits are a result of increased labor income and business output, as well as the addition of 58,500 direct and indirect jobs.
The UTP is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction. Additionally, the UTP identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments. Projects are selected by TxDOT and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels.
Sun reporter Matt Hollis contributed to this article.
