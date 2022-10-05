Lynda Villanueva and Greg Poole

Lee College President Lynda Villanueva and Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole

Leaders of Barbers Hill ISD and Lee College are taking steps that could lead to the creation of a college campus in the Mont Belvieu community.

“We are thrilled to be working with Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole, a tremendous visionary leader, who has brought exemplary programs to his district,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president. “We look forward to advancing the tradition of excellence at Barbers Hill ISD.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.