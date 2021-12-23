Baytown Junior Forum members and volunteers prepare presents for Goodfellows present distribution day. In the front row, from left are Mariana Ventura, Ashley Smith and Lisa Gauthreaux; and in back are Natalie Cherry, Carita Webster, Kim Glaize, Allison Cooper, Kayla Schoonover, Channon Grovell and Laura Shostak.
It was another successful year for Goodfellows as more than 600 children received gifts this year thanks to the efforts of the Baytown Junior Forum and those in the Baytown community.
Baytown Junior Forum members held four sign-up days at the Community Center and then allowed parents that were unable to attend these sign-up days to instead sign-up on our distribution day.
Toys were delivered to the Community Center Baytown Junior Forum was assisted with unloading the toys by members of the Baytown Fire Department, Northstar and Kirby Inland Marine.
Goodfellows received generous support from local organizations and businesses to help make the year successful.
Bags were donated by Linebaugh Law Firm and Kroger. Local high school tennis teams and Baytown Art League helped our members decorate the bags and AVID donated some fleece to make blankets for babies that were signed up. Baytown Junior Forum greatly appreciates the support received from the community.
In addition, Baytown Junior Forum would like to thank the many local residents that have made monetary donations to the program this year.
For Goodfellows, they are already starting to work on next year.
Goodfellows is still accepting donations to fund the upcoming year’s program. If you’re able to assist with a monetary donation, please mail to: Goodfellows c/o Baytown Junior Forum, PO Box 8116, Baytown, TX 77522.
