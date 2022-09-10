Officer honored for saving life
Baytown Police Chief John Stringer recognized Baytown Police Officer Nicolas Lewin for his efforts in saving a person’s life.
Stringer said just after midnight on June 5, officers were dispatched to an assault/welfare call in the 1300 block of Wright Boulevard. A man was said to have attempted to choke the caller, and then threatened to hang himself, Stringer said.
“Officer Lewin arrived and searched the backyard of the residence for the male subject,” Stringer said. “Officer Lewin found the male subject on a tree and was approximately 10 feet off the ground and had fastened a rope around his neck and to a tree branch.”
Stringer said the man told Lewin he intended to kill himself.
“Officer Lewin recognized the seriousness of the situation and showed compassion and empathy to the citizen,” Stringer said. “Officer Lewin did this by talking to the citizen in a calm, rapport building demeanor.”
Stringer said Lewin gained the man’s confidence and convinced him to remove the rope from around his neck and come down from the tree.
“Officer Lewin and his fellow officers were able to ensure that this citizen was able to get help and hopefully get that long-term sustainable healthcare and mental healthcare they need so we do not have to revisit them, they do not have to experience a mental health crisis and they do not never feel they in a situation along where they want to end their lives.
“Officer Lewin’s effort to save a human life brings great credit upon himself, the Baytown Police Department and are in the highest traditions of the Law Enforcement Services,” Stringer said.
Stringer pinned the Baytown Police Department Lifesaving Award medal on Lewin’s uniform.
Rezoning approved for 25 acres
Council approved the rezoning request to change 25.50 acres of land located at the intersection of Sjolander Road and Interstate 10 from Open Space/Recreation to General Commercial.
Chris Chavis, Baytown Community Development manager, said the property was annexed by city in 2021 and came in as OR, but the applicant wishes it be become GC. The applicant provided a site plan, which showed a detention pond that will serve as a buffer to Old Needlepoint Point Road.
David Isaac, a community activist, spoke on the agenda item.
“I speak on behalf of my community and that this is a rezoning we do not want to see,” Isaac said. “I was on Sjolander Road at 5 o’clock and I could not turn left for 30 minutes.”
Isaac said it would be better for a focus the city’s commerce to be given where the new San Jacinto Marketplace is going to be built at Garth Road and I-10. He added putting in more space and business es in this area is a “detriment” to the community.
Annexation of 55 acres approved
Council approved the annexation of about 55.49 acres of land east of North Main Street between East Wallisville Road and FM 1942. The item was approved after a second and final reading.
Chris Chavis, Baytown Community Development manager, said the applicant wants to add land to a subdivision referred to as Baycreek 2.0, and they want it to be within the city limits.
The item was approved and then added into Councilwoman Heather Betancourt’s District No. 4.
Alvarado re-elected to Dist. 1
With Councilwoman Laura Alvarado running with no challenger in this year’s municipal election for District 1, council declared her an unopposed candidate. She was first elected in 2016. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Council postpones vote on budget
Council postponed voting on the proposed $255 million budget for the coming fiscal year until its Sept. 22 meeting.
“It appears to me that council for the most part is on the same page,” Councilman Chris Presley said. “We feel we have a good, proposed budget. I anticipate it being adopted at the next meeting.”
The proposed budget includes a possible 2.5-cent tax rate reduction. Council is not expected to pass the budget tonight since some members of council will not be present. The city has until Sept. 27 to approve a budget.
City hires attorney for federal lawsuit
Council approved paying $250,000 for legal services from Baker Wotring, L.L.P. concerning a federal lawsuit filed in April by the U.S. Justice Department and the Texas Attorney General, which are representing Environmental Protection agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, claiming violations of the Clean Water Act and state laws stemming from repeated overflows of the sanitary sewer system during rains.
David Isaac, a community activist, addressed council on the hiring of the attorney.
“$250,000 is something we could spend on other things,” Isaac said. “I compel the mayor and council to be responsible and to be fervent with the water going forward, because many people were affected by this situation. There is a reason why this suit is being brought to us and before us. I have seen the data and I understand people on the west, especially in District 1, were affected by these water situations.”
District 2 happenings highlighted
Chris Presley, councilman for District 2, provided a report on the latest happenings in his district. He said the new utility facility, which is where the old Citizens Bank once stood on Texas Avenue, is coming along nicely.
“The concrete parking lot has been completed, and the steel frame went up last week,” Presley said. “The roof deck is also currently being installed. And it is not very often that you see a construction crane hoisting beams for a new building on Texas Avenue. It probably has not occurred more than three or four times in the last 40 to 50 years. That is a neat, special thing.”
Presley said new artificial turf is being installed at Town Square is “coming along nicely” and new shade structures have been installed.
Presley said there are two new businesses coming to Texas Avenue. One is La Bocanegra, which he said he its grand opening last week in the 200 block of Texas Avenue. Black Orchid Florist has also returned to Texas Avenue in the 500 block. Presley added that he has confirmed that a new food and beverage business is the works at the corner of Pruett Street and West Texas.
The old Grace Methodist Church at 304 N. Pruett will undergo an $8 million renovation, Presley said. It will be converted into the Bob Hope School.
Lee College will open its new campus bookstore directly on Texas Avenue, Presley told council. He added the college’s cosmetology program will also move into an adjacent building on the same block. Both are expected to be complete in early October, Presley said.
Another Lee College item is the college is nearly finished with the $1 million renovation on the McNulty-Haddick Building, also known as the Nursing Building.
“This renovation will enable them to double the size of their nursing program,” Presley said. “We have one of the best programs in the state. This is more good news for Lee College and District 2.”
Presley became a bit emotional when talking about how happy it makes him to see citizens show appreciation for the small things like murals and new signage, as he heard at the recent Pelly Neighborhood meeting.
“It is those people that make this job very worthwhile,” Presley said. “It is those folks that make sitting up here on this dais a real privilege.”
Council approves Parks and Rec appointments
Mayor Brandon Capetillo nominated Terry Sain to be re-appointed for the Parks and Recreation board. Sain is a former city councilman.
Capetillo said he also spoke to Kevin Jones, who has served on the board since 2009, and he plans to retire. He nominated Jamari Gilbert to replace Jones. He added that he plans to fill a third board vacancy at a later date.
New appointments begin Sept. 1.
-Matt Hollis
