If you were out around Baytown last Friday, chances are you saw groups of volunteers wearing United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Day of Caring t-shirts as they worked to improve and beautify the community. In its 22nd year, Day of Caring gathered more than 600 volunteers from the oil and gas industry, plus civic and education groups.

