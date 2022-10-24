If you were out around Baytown last Friday, chances are you saw groups of volunteers wearing United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Day of Caring t-shirts as they worked to improve and beautify the community. In its 22nd year, Day of Caring gathered more than 600 volunteers from the oil and gas industry, plus civic and education groups.
At the Church Women United Child Care Center, ExxonMobil’s Emergency Preparedness Team showed up to build shelves to help the school get organized. While they were busy indoors, other teams spruced up the landscaping.
Claudia Pacheco, director of the child care center, thanked the volunteers for helping to get them organized. “You know teachers do not throw anything away”, she said laughingly.
Shawn Kuntz, ExxonMobil refinery manager, believes volunteering at Day of Caring is a great team building exercise since they get to spend time together, away from work, doing something different. As Kuntz thanked the teams and encouraged them to continue volunteering, he proudly said, “The relationship between Baytown and ExxonMobil is like nowhere else.”
Lots of work was also going on at the Baytown Nature Center. Lee College volunteers were across from the Crystal Bay Butterfly Garden working on the bird pond revitalization project. Tracy Prothro, superintendent of Natural Resource Programs of the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center, explained that they were cleaning out the area of overgrown brush, trees, vines and will then combine the two ponds. It will then be turned into a bird feeding station.
Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College and United Way board member, was out there working with her team.
“We’re here to support our community since this is where we live and thrive,” she said. “The college has a great partnership with Baytown so we need to keep it beautiful by supporting these kinds of projects.”
Baytown Junior was thrilled to have Chevron and ExxonMobil refresh the front entrance landscaping and planters throughout campus. They worked side by side with Goslin student volunteers.
“We’re thrilled to have such wonderful individuals who believe in supporting not only education, but our facilities which help create an inviting atmosphere for all who enter,” proclaimed Daniella Mondragon, student support administrator at Baytown Junior.
For more information on Day of Caring visit the local United Way website at unitedwaygbacc.org.
