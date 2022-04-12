One woman’s harrowing journey from Ukraine to Baytown

Luba didn’t want to leave. War raged around her apartment in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. Her countrymen, women and children lay dead or dying in the streets. Fires burning, bombs exploding, buildings reduced to craggy mountainscapes of smoldering rubble.
Luba told her daughter, Nataly Tilton, who lives in Baytown, the scene outside her window was too horrific to even take pictures.
She also told her she preferred to stay put.
They argued for three days, from Friday over the weekend. The continuing question: Why?
It was too cold. Nineteen degrees was far too frigid for the 69-year-old Luba to sit outside and wait for a bus for who knew how long to go who knew where.
And too crowded, too many people trying to get to too many places like Poland, where even more refugees, wretched and war-weary, waited without knowing precisely what they were waiting for.
And how could she bring along enough medication when people were wrangling for space with the tiniest bags possible?
No, it was too much, Luba said … the cold, the crowds, the chaos. And the only places the large, free buses out of Ukraine were headed were Poland, which already was overwhelmed with refugees, and Lviv, which already was under heavy attack.
For days, Nataly tried to convince her mother to leave, that she would find a way to get her out of harm’s way and bring her to safety in Baytown.
“I told her, ‘You are so lucky that you have place to go; you just need to cross the border,” Nataly said, telling her mother’s story because Luba speaks little English and also didn’t want her last name used. “It doesn’t matter where you cross it, there’ll be an airplane waiting. I will have bought your ticket already.”
But the pleading was for naught — until a neighbor told Luba there was a third option. Those who could afford it could pay a private driver with a minibus to take them to Moldova, another former republic of the U.S.S.R. From there, they could head to other countries in Europe that weren’t as swollen with refugees as Poland.
That decision, which came just a day before electricity was cut to Luba’s neighborhood, set the wheels in motion. First, she would need money. Ukraine banks had none to give, so Luba was unable to receive her social security payment. Nataly managed to wire cash from home to Luba at the bank via Western Union.
Luba paid 2,500 hryvna — about 85 U.S. dollars — to get onto a private minibus on Monday, March 14.
“Most people were leaving for free, but this cost was more than worth it,” Nataly said. “The driver pulled right up to her door.”
All around her, women and children were boarding buses, crying as they hugged and clung to the husbands, fathers, sons who couldn’t go with them.
Time was becoming more of a factor, as the city already was surrounded and fears grew that the one way into and out of it, a single bridge, would become impassable.
“We were desperate to get her out because at any moment that bridge could become unusable,” Nataly said. “It’s difficult to say who is bombing what. The Russians can bomb it as an attack or the Ukrainians can bomb it as a defense. It’s the people in the middle who are suffering.
“They’re not out fighting in a field,” she said. “They’re fighting in the cities.”
The five-hour trip to the Moldova border was interrupted frequently by Ukrainian soldiers checking to see who was on the bus. Since it was a small bus and most of the passengers were children, the stops were brief.
Men ages 18 to 65 aren’t allowed to leave Ukraine. That’s why the Ukrainian driver had to drop his passengers about 15 minutes away from the border. They had a choice to walk or to wait for another bus.
Waiting to cross out of Ukraine
Luba waited. This, Nataly said, was the most heartbreaking part of the journey for her mother. In the open field in frigid weather, bus after bus dropped off women and children, crying, huddled together. The wait seemed interminable and many people slept on the ground, too overcome by fear, confusion and sheer exhaustion to be deterred by the cold of the frozen earth beneath them.
Soldiers and volunteers herded refugees onto buses as quickly as possible. They stopped civilians crossing in their own cars and stuffed as many people into the private vehicles as they could — anything to get them out of Ukraine.
At the border, Moldovan citizens offered homemade food to the tired, hungry travelers.
“They brought all kinds of food, like spaghetti and meatballs; it was all homemade,” Nataly said. “This wasn’t restaurant food. There were no organizations there to feed them, Just regular people, who all spoke Russian.”
Nataly pointed out that all former territories of the U.S.S.R speak Russian, even though individual countries also speak their own languages.
“We all speak the same language,” she said. “That is what makes this whole thing so ridiculous. We are the same people.”
At the border, once again, money would make the difference. Those with nothing to pay and nowhere specific to go crowded onto large, free buses that most likely would deposit them at refugee camps somewhere in Europe.
But small, private buses sat waiting for those who could pay for the relative luxury of being dropped off at least close to where they needed to be. Most of those passengers were trying to reach friends and family in Europe. Some, like Luba, would try to head to family in the United States.
Germany it is
As Luba traveled to Moldova, Nataly was in Baytown, frantically trying to find an airline ticket. Nothing was flying out of Moldova. Airport after airport was closed. Hungary. Turkey. Poland. Once she got to Moldova, Luba and Nataly stayed connected through WhatsApp as Luba went from bus to bus asking drivers where they were headed while Nataly checked for tickets.
They decided on Germany, and Luba paid the equivalent of $230 for the drive from Moldova to Frankfurt. No one was sure how long it would take because the line to cross from Moldova to Romania was long, maybe a five-hour wait.
They drove through the night in heavy snow and crossed into Romania the next day. There were few stops. Passengers slept on the bus, and the driver’s mother had brought food to feed everyone along the way.
“Once she was in Romania, I could breathe,” Nataly said. “She was out of Ukraine.”
From there it was all highway straight through to Frankfurt.
“She tried to make the best of it,” Nataly said. “She told me she had never seen Europe and it was so beautiful.”
The main concern from that point was timing Luba’s arrival in Frankfurt with her flight to Houston. She opted to stay in a hotel overnight in Frankfurt to rest, shower and replenish after her ordeal.
She boarded a United Airlines flight at 1pm the next day, Friday, March 18, and landed in Houston nine hours later.
All along the way from Mykolaiv to Houston, Nataly said, Luba was greeted with kindness, from people who fed refugees at border crossings and on buses, to an airline employee who booked her a hotel room in Germany and escorted her to a shuttle, to a hotel clerk who made it possible for Nataly to pay for that room from the United States when Luba discovered she didn’t have enough euros.
‘Welcome Home, Babushka’
It had been exactly one week from the time Nataly began trying to convince Luba to leave her home in Mykolaiv.
At the airport, Luba’s family met her with a “Welcome Home, Babushka” sign, balloons and flowers. Seeing the word “home” on the sign, Nataly said, moved her mother to tears.
Nataly’s sister-in-law, Connie Tilton, a public relations specialist for ExxonMobil, orchestrated the welcome. Recognizing early on that “Babushka” would be arriving with nothing more than her medication and one change of clothes, Connie made a Facebook post about Luba and her journey. People asked how they could help and, through Venmo, contributed $2,000 in about 24 hours.
“It was unexpectedly amazing,” Connie said.
A shopping trip later, Luba was set with everything she needed. She also was overwhelmed at the outpouring of kindness and was especially touched by a box of hand-drawn “welcome to Texas” cards Connie had arranged for a class of first graders to make.
Then Connie handed Luba a pouch with the rest of the money sent by friends.
“She started crying and the first thing out of her mouth was, ‘Now we can help someone else,’” Nataly said. “I told her people had given that money so she could do something for herself. But she was so touched and said we can help someone else who needs it.”
And many do. Luba’s journey, though exhausting and a logistical nightmare, was possible because she already had a tourist visa. Without it, there would have been no way for her to fly out of Ukraine and into the United States as quickly as she did. Luba will have to leave the United States in September when her visa expires.
‘Just let them fly’
Nataly adamantly expresses concern that there have been no allowances for Ukrainian refugees to fly into the United States, even when they have family here who are willing to house and care for them.
“It’s not like people coming in from the south. They are not coming here for good. They don’t want to stay, they want to go back home when it is safe,” Nataly said. “But they need to get out of Ukraine now, while they can.
“The U.S. president has said he will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refuges but right now, at this moment in time, nothing has been done,” she said. “Europe has opened its borders to Ukrainian refugees, but the U.S. has not. Unless you have a tourist visa there is no way to fly into the U.S. There are no programs to allow people to come here unless they already have a tourist visa and no program to allow people like my mother to stay longer.”
The only recourse for Ukrainians who want to seek safety in the United States, Nataly said, is to fly to Mexico City under the guise of being a tourist, then make their way to the Tijuana border to request humanitarian parole in the United States — a long, dangerous, expensive and uncertain journey.
“The situation at the border in Tijuana is as bad as border in Ukraine. There are many Ukrainians there and you are in the hands of the Mexican border patrol,” Nataly said. “And you have to lie. The U.S. government is making people lie. In Mexico, you have to say you are a tourist, not that you are trying to escape from war. If you say that, you will be sent back. You have to show a roundtrip ticket to and from Ukraine and you have to prove you have hotel reservations because you are saying you are a tourist. It is so expensive, and it is a lie and, the way I see it, it is illegal.”
Connie agrees: “We still have a lot of work to do to help the Ukrainian people. It’ll take more than sanctions or whatever. There are things on the ground that we should be doing for people, like helping the ones who want to get out and who have family here.”
Nataly is trying to figure out a way to get her goddaughter out of Ukraine next. She doesn’t have a tourist visa and the only thing Nataly can think to do it fly to Ukraine and make the journey through Mexico with the 20-year-old. It’s too dangerous for her to do it alone, Nataly said.
“I’m begging that someone with the power to do this please, please open the border. Let them fly,” she said. “Make it with restrictions that they have family here who will take them in, who will take care of them. That’s fine. We’ll sign those promises. Just let them fly.”
