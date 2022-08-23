A jury in Houston awarded IBEW Local 66 member and Provost Umphrey client Garett Wilder $15.4 million for life-altering injuries he suffered after falling 50 feet from a CenterPoint electrical pole. 

Monday afternoon, jurors found CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC, joint and severally liable, for the injuries sustained by Baytown resident, Garett Wilder. The jury deliberated four hours before returning its verdict in the 269th Judicial District, Harris County Civil Court. 

