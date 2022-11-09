Retired Baytown banker Bob Gebhard recalled that while circling the globe on a U.S. Navy destroyer in the late 1960s, he sailed past machine guns leveled at him by Egyptians and Russians, was threatened by Red Chinese and shelled by the North Vietnamese.
“I joined the Navy because I wasn’t ready for school,” he told the Rotary Club of Baytown at its Wednesday meeting. “I wanted to get on a ship and go see the world.”
During a half-hour talk during a special Veterans Day program for his fellow Rotarians, Gebhard described how he definitely saw the world.
He said when the ship returned to Norfolk, Virginia, a town he said wouldn’t exist if not for the U.S. Navy, Gebhard saw signs that said: “Dogs and sailors, stay off the grass.”
The United States was deeply divided over the Vietnam War and men and women serving in the Armed Forces were caught in the backlash and often scourged.
“If you came home from the Vietnam War, nobody wanted to hear about it,” he said.
He says the country’s political and physical divisions are worse now than he’s ever seen.
But Gebhard told fellow Rotarians he knew how to fix it.
“I wish our government would go back to the draft because I believe every man and woman needs to do at least two years in the military,” he said. “If we did that, we would not have the stuff going on in this country today.”
Although he described his time on one of the world’s smaller warships mostly “boring,” he said there was plenty of tension.
He described how his captain purposely rejected advice to avoid a certain bay that was in gun range of the NVA. At the end of three days of passing back and forth in range, the ship was hit by a shell that did significant damage to the aft of the ship.
The options for repair included trips to Australia or other ports. The crew decided to anchor farther out at sea and fix the damage themselves, so they could go back and “get the gun that got us. And that’s what we did.”
Gebhard served a four-year hitch in the Navy, but only one cruise (deployment) of Vietnam that was less than a year in length. During those four years, his ship, the USS Harwood, a slender 40-foot x 390-foot destroyer built at the end of World War II, took numerous trips through the Suez Canal between Asia and Africa, the Straits of Gilbraltar between Europe and Africa and the Panama Canal between North and South America.
He saw the Israeli-Arab conflict up close. In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Navy shared the waterways. During a stop in Hong Kong, he was reminded that the Chinese secret agents were known to kidnap – and disappear -- those who strayed off the main drags.
“My four years in the Navy was the best time I ever,” he said. “I learned leadership, I learned camaraderie. It was the most amazing four years I ever spent and I highly recommend it.”
Dr. Jim Zaruba provided the opening prayer for Wednesday meeting and, in light of political discourse heightened by Tuesday’s midterm election, called for unity among Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.