Retired Baytown banker Bob Gebhard recalled that while circling the globe on a U.S. Navy destroyer in the late 1960s, he sailed past machine guns leveled at him by Egyptians and Russians, was threatened by Red Chinese and shelled by the North Vietnamese.

“I joined the Navy because I wasn’t ready for school,” he told the Rotary Club of Baytown at its Wednesday meeting. “I wanted to get on a ship and go see the world.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.