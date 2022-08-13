The developing Chambers County Children’s Museum has received a generous grant to aid in the construction of their facility. The Moody Foundation has committed $100k to help construct the theatre. The theatre, a 660 sq ft space located alongside Main Street on the museum exhibit floor, is an integral part of the guest experience.

Accommodating 46 guests, the theatre is a dedicated space to foster pretend play inspired by a raised stage, specialized lighting, flexible seating, and a full set of props and costumes.

