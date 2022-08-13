The developing Chambers County Children’s Museum has received a generous grant to aid in the construction of their facility. The Moody Foundation has committed $100k to help construct the theatre. The theatre, a 660 sq ft space located alongside Main Street on the museum exhibit floor, is an integral part of the guest experience.
Accommodating 46 guests, the theatre is a dedicated space to foster pretend play inspired by a raised stage, specialized lighting, flexible seating, and a full set of props and costumes.
The Moody Foundation, a charitable foundation based in Galveston, has focused on empowering Texas communities to thrive and prosper for over 75 years. “We are so thankful to The Moody Foundation for funding the construction of our theatre”, says Melody Kraus, executive director. “These monies will ensure a space within the museum to cultivate innovation in dramatic play and presentation as guests explore new characters, settings and stories”.
Construction on the Chambers County Children’s Museum began in earnest in early July. The $4m renovation at 10955 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu is slated to finish shortly after the end of the year.
The museum (and theatre) is working to open to the public in February of 2023.
About Chambers County Children’s Museum
Founded in August 2019, the Chambers County Children’s Museum “seeks to inspire discovery through innovation, hands-on experiences and exploratory play”.
The Chambers County Children’s Museum is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the state of Texas with a Board of Directors comprised of 12 community leaders who are passionate about bringing playcentered learning to Chambers County.
The explosive growth of the area, primarily made of young families, is driving the need for more family and kid-centered activities and programs.
The Chambers County Children’s Museum strives to fill that need by bringing unparalleled exhibits and experiences to our Chambers County Community.
