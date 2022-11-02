Crosby is in control of its own destiny when the Cougars face Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Stallworth Stadium.
The Cougars, 4-3, are tied for the fourth playoff spot in District 8-5A-1 with New Caney Porter. A Crosby win, along with a Barbers Hill victory over the Spartans would propel the Cougars into final postseason spot. However, a Porter win would force a three-way tiebreaker.
Last week’s 49-42 victory in the final seconds over La Porte at home was Crosby’s third victory in a row, which included a big performance from tight end David Ards, who had six receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score.
In addition, Cougar quarterback Cyrin Myles had an outstanding game with 325 yards passing. Running back Levi Fontenot rushed for 102 yards against the Bulldogs.
Sterling at Lee
Site: Stallworth Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: Sterling 1-6 district, 2-7 overall, Lee 2-5 district, 4-5 overall
Notables: Lee seeks to hold on to the Baytown Cup with a victory over its longtime crosstown rivalry that started in 1967. The Ganders hope to get their offense back on track after only scoring one touchdown in their loss to New Caney Porter. Sterling will be looking for its second win in a row after defeating Goose Creek Memorial 22-14 last Friday.
NC Porter at Barbers Hill
Site: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Team records: NC Porter 4-3 district, 5-4 overall, Barbers Hill 5-2 district, 6-3 overall
Notables: Barbers Hill is looking to rebound from its rain-soaked loss to Port Arthur Memorial last week and solidify its playoff positioning with a victory over New Caney Porter. The Eagles could move up into the second spot with a Kingwood Park loss to PAM on Thursday. Barbers Hill defeated the Panthers to hand KP its first loss three weeks ago.
Notables: Dayton seeks to gain some momentum going into the playoffs with a victory over Fort Bend Marshall, which is 6-0 in league play. The Broncos are currently in third place in District 9-5A-2 at 5-1, with their only loss coming to Port Neches-Groves, who is in second in district. The Broncos routed Willowridge 57-21 last week.
Notables: After having last week off, the Anahuac Panthers will close out the regular season against Tarkington in a tune-up for the playoffs. Anahuac is currently in second place in District 10-3A-1. The game was moved up to Thursday because of possible severe storms.
Second Baptist at BCA
Site: Bulldog Field
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Team records: BCA 10-0, Second Baptist 2-7
Notables: Baytown Christian Academy’s Braydon Anderson threw for 189 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s victory over Divine Savior. He also had 180 yards rushing and four TD runs. The Bulldogs will begin postseason play at 7 p.m., Nov. 11 against Cedar Park Summit at Al Dennis Stadium on the Sterling High School campus.
