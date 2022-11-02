Crosby is in control of its own destiny when the Cougars face Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Stallworth Stadium.

The Cougars, 4-3, are tied for the fourth playoff spot in District 8-5A-1 with New Caney Porter. A Crosby win, along with a Barbers Hill victory over the Spartans would propel the Cougars into final postseason spot. However, a Porter win would force a three-way tiebreaker.

