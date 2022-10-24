The 76th annual Baytown Kiwanis Apple Sale is underway through Nov. 5. The daily sales are from 12:30 to 5 p.m., seven days a week. You can use the drive-thru purchase option at the Alliance Bible Church parking lot, 302 West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg, Baytown.
There are Gala, Granny Smith, and Red Delicious apples available. A full case is $70, a half case is $35, and a quarter case is $20. Cash or check is preferred.
Al Richard, Baytown Kiwanis assistant secretary and Texas-Oklahoma District secretary, stressed the importance of how purchasing the apples can help the Kiwanis with its mission to improve the surrounding community.
“The success of our club’s impact on the community and its students relies explicitly on the success of our annual apple sale,” Richard said. “Our annual Service Project is completely funded by the sale of the apples. The more our annual sale is successful, the more we can give back to the community. One hundred percent of the funds raised in the apple sale remain in our community, so its success is imperative to the success of our club’s projects.”
The annual apple sale started after the club participated in the first Kiwanis Kids Day on Nov.19, 1949.
The club had attempted several smaller fundraising projects in its first two years. Club members decided to hold an apple sale and use all proceeds for the Kiwanis International initiative of serving young needs in each club’s community.
During the first sale, Kiwanis members paired up and sold the apples door-to-door for $10 per case, $1 for a dozen and 10 cents per apple. The apples came directly from an orchard in Washington state. They arrived in a refrigerated box car at the local train station. A total of 628 cases of apples were sold and the club netted a profit of $920.13. This significantly improved the financial standing of the club as it had a bank balance of only $505.83 as of February 26, 1949. After the success of the first apple sale, the Kiwanis began to hold the annual event every fall. The apple sale was the club’s only fundraiser until 2019, when a spring fundraiser was added. This sale is dedicated solely to the club’s annual scholarship efforts and the additional needs of non-profit organizations in our community. The club dedicates 67% of the apple sale profits to scholarships and the remaining 33% is used to support five Key Clubs and one K-Kids, as well as local non-profits.
Since the first Baytown Kiwanis Scholarship was awarded in 1948, a $50 scholarship to a local student to attend Lee College, more than 700 scholarships have been awarded. The annual scholarships are now valued at $1,500. Service projects funded by the apple sales has benefitted over 100,000 students through Key Club sponsorships that began at two high schools in 1949. Key Clubs serve to instill service leadership into the youth.
