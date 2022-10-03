A jury could be selected as early as Tuesday morning in the trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the May 13 shooting death of a 44-year-old Baytown woman, Pamela Turner. Delacruz was trying to arrest Turner for outstanding warrants when the encounter turned violent.

A widely circulated video shot by a bystander shows Delacruz and Turner struggling before the woman got control of his Taser and appeared to shock him with hit. Delacruz then moves out of the frame of the video before Turner is shot.

