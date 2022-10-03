A jury could be selected as early as Tuesday morning in the trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the May 13 shooting death of a 44-year-old Baytown woman, Pamela Turner. Delacruz was trying to arrest Turner for outstanding warrants when the encounter turned violent.
A widely circulated video shot by a bystander shows Delacruz and Turner struggling before the woman got control of his Taser and appeared to shock him with hit. Delacruz then moves out of the frame of the video before Turner is shot.
After an investigation by the Texas Rangers, a Harris County grand jury indicted Delacruz in Sept. of 2020. The charge of aggravated assault by a public servant is a first-degree felony, which carries a potential punishment of up to life in prison. It has a more severe sentencing range than manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony.
He remains employed by the Baytown Police Department on administrative leave with pay, department spokeswoman Ana Fernandez confirmed.
The trial has been postponed several times and was most recently set for Sept. 30. Attorneys on both sides filed several motions on Thursday and Friday, according to court records.
Turner, who was Black, was said by her family to have suffered from mental illness. Nationally known civil right attorney Benjamin Crump has appeared in support of Turner’s family on several occasions, including at rallies in both Baytown and downtown Houston.
The shooting prompted Mayor Brandon Capetillo to name a special city committee to look into police-community relations. That committee was later re-created as a standing Community Advisory Committee of the city.
