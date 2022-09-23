Three suspects have been arrested on murder warrants in connection with the death of a 16-year-old found on County Road 3550 in Cleveland, Texas, Capt. Billy Knox of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Guadalupe Alvarez-Flores, age 20; Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, age 19, and Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20, all confessed to the murder of Emily Rodriguez-Avila, and have been arrested.
The Texas Rangers, Houston Police Department, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty County District Attorney’s office all participated in this investigation.
Alvarez-Flores, an acquaintance of the victim, was interviewed about the homicide on Sept. 8. Subsequently, she was arrested for tampering with and fabricating physical evidence, Knox, Commander of the LCSO Criminal Investigation Division, said.
On Sept. 10, Alvarez-Flores spoke again with investigators and detectives and confessed to her part in the murder, and a second arrest warrant was issued for the murder of Emily. That same day murder warrants were issued for Rivera-Ortiz and Garcia-Martinez.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Liberty County Investigators, HPD, and Texas Rangers arrested Rivera-Ortiz and Garcia-Martinez. While working at a construction site, Garcia-Martinez was arrested by HPD SWAT at the 4200 block of Almenda Geno, in Houston. Rivera-Ortiz was also arrested at the 6100 block of Fairdale, in Houston, at an apartment complex, by HPD SWAT.
A vehicle and weapon believed to be used in the murder were also collected as evidence.
The victim and all three suspects were acquaintances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.