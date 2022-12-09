My mother was a wonderful cook, but she never made a variety of goodies for the Christmas holidays. She focused instead on three candies -- fudge, divinity and date loaf. After she prepared one batch of each, that’s all, folks.
“No more,” she would say. “You don’t want to get sugar diabetes, like my great-grandmother had.”
Mother always cushioned the word “sugar” in front of diabetes, making sure everyone in the family understood an overload of sugar could damage our health. Then, she would mention that fruit and nuts taste good, too, besides being healthy.
In the living room, listening to Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” and other seasonal melodies on the radio, we could peel and devour oranges and tangerines. Mother arranged these citrus samplings in large bowls on the coffee table. Vitamin C, anyone?
On end tables were small candy jars that, instead of candy, contained all kinds of nuts for cracking and snacking. Protein, anyone?
Since the nuts were not shelled, Mother provided the needed tools. We could always find a nutcracker nearby
What about the homemade candy? The batches stayed in the kitchen.
In closing, I will share an incident that I think about every holiday season -- a movie date with date loaf.
Marilyn Padgett, one of my best friends forever since kindergarten, was going with me to a movie at the Bay Theater. Christmas shopping must have depleted our cash-flow, because we barely had enough money to buy tickets to see “Gaslight” starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer. We didn’t even have enough change for popcorn, boo-hoo.
I asked Mother if we could take some of the Christmas candy for our movie munchies.
Not much candy was left, however, except the newly made date loaf. Neither Marilyn nor I favored date loaf over fudge and divinity, but -- as they say -- beggars can’t be choosers. The date loaf went with us.
“Gaslight” is a tense, nerve-racking show in which Boyer portrays a crook trying to drive his young, wealthy wife crazy so he can take the money and run. We felt so sorry for the wife, played with perfection by Bergman, because she was kind and innocent and had loved and trusted her husband.
Instead of nail-biting through all that anxiety, Marilyn and I became chronic candy-biters, watching one sinister scene after another. We took so many bites out of the date loaf that – alas! -- -- the candy was no more.
In spite of our age (we were still in elementary school), Marilyn and I fancied ourselves as movie critics, and on the way back to my house, we critiqued “Gaslight.” We agreed: Excellent film. Outstanding performances by Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman. And how about that English girl Angela Lansbury in the supporting cast. This was her first film in America, probably won’t be her last.
In addition, as self-proclaimed food critics, we decided that date loaf was delicious candy after all.
Mother suggested we put the remaining date loaf back on the kitchen table. Uh, well … we had to tell her. We ate it all.
Fruit and nuts, anyone?
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.