Wanda Orton

My mother was a wonderful cook, but she never made a variety of goodies for the Christmas holidays. She focused instead on three candies -- fudge, divinity and date loaf. After she prepared one batch of each, that’s all, folks.

“No more,” she would say. “You don’t want to get sugar diabetes, like my great-grandmother had.”

