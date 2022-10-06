Goose Creek Memorial turned the big plays loose Thursday night, with Avery Thomas and Brian Samuel hooking up for a 61-yard touchdown pass and Isaiah Castille outrunning everyone for a 72-yard touchdown run.
Unfortunately, they got out-big-played 41-14 by District 8-5A-1 leader Kingwood Park in a game played at Turner Stadium in Humble.
The Park’s Panthers, now 5-0 in league games and 6-1 overall, got 260 of their 447 total yards from Patrick Overmyer’s passing. He threw for four TDs while hitting on 15 for 26 attempts for 260 yards.
Receiver Pierce Richards caught nine passes for 138 yards and three TDs, from 13, 33 and 35 yards out. Junior Ky’ell Sheffield scored on a 63-yard pass from Overmyer, the only score in the second half.
And that doesn’t include diminutive running back Aiden Troost, who ran 51 yards up the middle to score on Kingwood Park’s first play from scrimmage. Time and again, he busted free up the gut, gaining 116 yards by halftime, when the Panthers led 34-14, and and 129 yards total, on just 14 totes.
After scoring its second second-quarter touchdown with 9 seconds left in the half, the Patriots had a couple of big opportunities early in the second half.
Issacc Paramo’s short kickoff was recovered by Brendon Kennon at the Panthers’ 29-yard line. But after reaching a second down at the 8, GCM was pushed back on three straight plays, with the drive ending with a 10-yard sack on fourth down.
The Patriot defense turned the tables on Kingwood Park’s next possession, forcing a punt. A high snap ended up with GCM taking over at the Panther 43 and Jalen Green immediately ripping off a 13-yard gain to the 30.
That drive ended in the first of two interceptions by Panther DB Luke Shoelen as the Patriots dropped to 0-4 in district, 1-5 overall.
