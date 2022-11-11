Police Beat - Burglary Baytown Police Department Nov 11, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • A vehicle burglary was reported in the 6900 block of Hunters Trace Lane Thursday.Thefts• An 18-wheeler with a Conex container holding about $1 million worth of merchandise was reported stolen from a container terminal in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 about 7:30 am. Thursday.• Two stolen travel trailers were recovered in the 900 block of East Wallisville Road in Highlands about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4900 block of East Chase Street Thursday morning.• Jewelry was reported stolen in the 100 block of William Avenue Thursday.• A gray 2021 Polaris side-by-side was reported stolen in the 7100 block of Hopi Street Thursday. 