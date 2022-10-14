Les Gibson and Tommy Meekins

Long-time supporters of Love Network

In 1990, 10 Baytown churches decided to pool resources to improve their effectiveness at supporting local people in need, forming a cooperative mission effort called Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC).

The organization, now called Love Network, has more than 40 participating churches and collaborates with other partner agencies to assist with basic needs: food, rent, utilities, identity documents, transportation, referrals and more.

