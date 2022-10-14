In 1990, 10 Baytown churches decided to pool resources to improve their effectiveness at supporting local people in need, forming a cooperative mission effort called Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC).
The organization, now called Love Network, has more than 40 participating churches and collaborates with other partner agencies to assist with basic needs: food, rent, utilities, identity documents, transportation, referrals and more.
Not long after it started, the organization began hosting community concerts. As its service activities united the local faith community in mission, the concerts united the local faith community in worship and song.
Tommy Meekins, pastor of Church on the Rock, was a founding organizer of Love Network and the guiding force behind the concerts and president of the board until recently. He is being honored, alongside another long-serving board member, Les Gibson, at the Love Network Community Appreciation Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main St.
Performers at the concert include the St. Mark’s UMC Chancel Choir, David Sanders, Kim Hopper from Faith Family Church, Meekins and the Barbers Hill Swing Choir.
Admission is free.
Gibson has served on the Love Network board for 20 years and currently serves as its treasurer.
Long-time executive director Beth Thompson, said, “Tommy has given his life’s best time and talent to co-found and oversee Love Network, formerly Love In the Name of Christ, for 32 years.
“Tommy and I shared the responsibility and the rewards of moving the organization forward for 29 years guided by his ‘Godly Wisdom.’
“Les is the ‘father’ influence I craved. He always inspired me to be a better me. He is truly the most positive, happy man I have ever had the pleasure to meet and work beside. He will always be remembered for his delicious meatloaf and garlic potatoes he cooked himself for our 100-plus volunteers at our volunteer luncheons.
“I am blessed to have had the awesome opportunity to work with both of these men,” Thompson said.
Meekins said this is the first Love Network concert since they were stopped during the pandemic. “We’re really just getting back to what we did. We began having concerts in the summer of 1997.”
He said his mother died not long after the first concert, and she told him she wanted them to continue. “She thought those Love Network concerts were so vital to the spiritual health of the community.”
“She thought the churches coming together in music, praise and worship — they might not always agree 100% on all the different doctrines — one thing she thought was just awesome was that we could gather and praise the Lord in worship.”
Meekins has written a weekly column in The Baytown Sun for 25 years.
