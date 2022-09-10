Firefighter Memorial, Bicentennial Park, Baytown, Texas
September 11 is an important day to celebrate on the important anniversaries and years in between. For the City of Baytown’s Parks and Recreation Department, it was important for our first responders to have a place to honor the lives lost on that day, as well as others who put their lives on the line to save others.

Former Parks Director Scott Johnson helped create the Baytown Firefighter Memorial at Bicentennial Park. He said, “The idea was spurred by the death of Firefighter Nito Guajardo, who was killed during a house fire in 2004.”

