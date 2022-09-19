The Lee College Performing Arts Center is launching its 2022-2023 season with a sneak preview of performances taking place through the year at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Performing Arts Center is at 804 W. Texas Ave. Thursday’s preview is free.
This year’s lineup, titled, “A Season of New Beginnings,” is the first season for new PAC director, Baytown native Taylor Dobbs.
She will introduce her goals and vision for the PAC at the kickoff Thursday, then members of the Lee College Theatre Department will preview some monologues and songs from their season. There will also be songs from Bobby Britton Jr., a playwright from Angleton who wrote a musical.
The theater department will present three shows this season: “Clue: The Musical,” Nov. 10-12; “The Pillowman,” Jan. 27-28; and “Milk and Lemonade,” March 1-3.
Britton will present a staged performance Oct. 22.
Food will be served.
Dobbs has created a new mission and vision that involves offering a wide range of artistic and cultural programming to connect the Baytown community with the world through collaboration, education, social engagement and the “transformative power of performing arts,” according to a season introduction.
“Not only do we want performers and patrons to feel like the PAC is their home away from home, but we also want to establish the center as an arts and cultural leader in Baytown and our surrounding communities,” Dobbs said.
College President Lynda Villanueva said, “This robust vision for the Performing Arts Center isn’t about the bottom line. Our goal is to make sure the PAC is always filled with an event, whether that’s a musical, concert, competition in the main hall or black box, or an art show in the Art Gallery. It’s a chance for the community to see great work and for our students to deliver great work.”
Dobbs said audience members will not pay more than $25 for a ticket to any of the shows this season. Guests will be asked to provide feedback on what they would like to see at the center in the future.
“We want folks to know we are trying to diversify. We are interested in offering what the community wants, so we are opening up to feedback. We want to move forward as partners and collaborators in the Baytown Arts District,” Dobbs said.
The new plan is a labor of love for Dobbs, who grew up with the Baytown Little Theater before attending Lee College and Stephen F. Austin State University. She then went on to get a Master of Fine Arts degree from Boston University.
“I am the first person in my family to go to college, and being in theater changed my life,” Dobbs said. “There are so many wildly talented people in this community; they just don’t know the opportunities exist. I believe Lee College has the power to change that.”
The preview Thursday is free. For performances requiring tickets got to www.lee.edu/pac. Tickets for some performances are already on sale.
***
Here is the announced Lee College Performing Arts Center schedule for 2022-2023.
For tickets, prices and times go to www.lee.edu.
Sept. 24 Fiesta Fest: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, main hall
Oct. 1 Coffeehouse, black box
Oct. 2 Baytown Symphony Orchestra concert, main hall
Oct 22 “Revival,” Staged performance by local playwright
Bobby Britton Jr., black box
Oct. 27 Celebrations of the Dead art reception, art gallery
Nov. 10-12 “Clue: The Musical,” main hall
Nov. 12 Jazz Band Fall Concert, black box
Nov. 15-16 Student art sale, art gallery
Nov. 17 Fall Choir Concert, main hall
Dec. 3 Baytown Symphony Orchestra Concert, main hall
Dec. 3 Reflection art exhibit reflection, art gallery
Jan. 27-28 “The Pillowman,” black box
Feb. 11 “True West,” Staged production by local artist, black box
Feb. 7 Artist talk and poetry reading, art gallery
Feb. 17 Ryan and Ryan Dueling Pianos touring production, main hall
Feb. 23 Women’s History Month reception and artist talk, art gallery
March 1-3 “Milk and Lemonade,” black box
March 4 Baytown Symphony Orchestra concert, main hall
March 4 Sharon Kyle Recent Works art reception, art gallery
April 20 Student Art Show reception, art gallery
April 21 Spring Sing, black box
April 22 Jazz Band Spring Concert, main hall
April 29 Baytown Symphony Orchestra concert, main hall
May 5-6 Musical Revue, black box
May 27 Three Redneck Tenors touring production, main hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.