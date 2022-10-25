Sterling senior runs way to state

Brock Glasscock, left, joins Baytown Sterling teammates in celebrating Glasscock's qualifying for the Class 5A State Cross Country meet next week.

 Contributed photo

Sterling High School senior Brock Glasscock qualified for the state meet Tuesday by finishing seventh in the Region 3 Class 5A cross country meet held at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville.

He moves on to compete in the Nov. 5 UIL State Meet at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.

