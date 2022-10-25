Sterling High School senior Brock Glasscock qualified for the state meet Tuesday by finishing seventh in the Region 3 Class 5A cross country meet held at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville.
He moves on to compete in the Nov. 5 UIL State Meet at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
“It’s just really nice to put the work in over the years and get the opportunity to go,” said Glasscock, a senior, who figured he has put 600 miles a year into training every year since the third grade.
This was his second time to make it to regionals, his first to earn a golden ticket to state.
“It was a great race,” Sterling Coach Ron McDowell said. “He did what he needed to do. He made sure he was in the top 10 to automatically qualify.”
The three-lap, 5,000-meter course was soaked by an inch of rain prior to Tuesday’s racing and the wind gusted up to 20 mph in mid-50s temperatures. “The course was slick,” McDowell said, noting it was made more so by the wear-and-tear caused by three prior races Tuesday.
Glasscock’s time of 16 minutes, 5.95 seconds was far from his best, but McDowell said that Glasscock’s time was about the 30th best run among 5A runners from all four state-wide regional meets.
“We’re looking pretty positive for this,” the coach said.
The top 10 finishers whose teams don’t finish in the top four at regionals advance to the state meet to run unattached. This year it worked out that those unattached 5A boys runners in Huntsville needed to have finished in the top 15 overall to qualify.
Georgetown won the boys Region 3-5A team title, followed by Friendswood, Lake Creek and College Station A&M Consolidated.
Barbers Hill was the top-finishing area squad in 5A boys, in 10th place. Goose Creek Memorial finished 15th and Sterling 17th.
Barbers Hill’s girls finished 19th in the two-mile Region 3-5A girls race, with Goose Creek Memorial next at 20th.
In Class 3A, Anahuac’s Chris Evans and Anahi Hernandez finished 66th and 122nd, respectively, competing unattached after the Panthers boys and girls teams missed a top-three finish at the district meet.
Junior Tanner Moser of Mont Belvieu finished 36th in the boys race, leading teammates Aubrey Gibson (42nd), Denver Carr (43rd), Tyler Groom (57th), Felix Vasquez (83rd), Aiden Faz (89th) and Ian Dunlap (99th) across the finish line.
Behind Glasscock, Sterling teammate Juan Hernandez finished 45th and Gavin Cortez (103rd), Saad Mahmood (115th), Stephaun Franklin (138th), Emeterio Ellis (156th) and Thomas Moreno (166th) rounded out the Ranger finishers.
John Abarca (61st), Jorge Silva (70th), Takudzwa Rukwati (82nd), Demitri Cruz (100th), Ramon Diaz (102nd) and Moses Ridley (104th) were a tight pack for GCM.
Bella Johnson led the Barbers Hills girls, finishing 67th, with Katie Peck (74th), Christina Vasquez (91st), Karyssa Vilchis (138th), Arlette Lopez (142nd) and Annie Fowler (147th) rounding out the finishers.
GCM’s girls were led by Luna Lerma in 89th. Teammates Hailey Pequeno (99th), Allyson Figueroa (128th), Gloria Martinez (130th), Kayleen Figueroa (134th) and Moscorro Daicia (158th) followed her across the finish line.
