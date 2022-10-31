Baytown police will host a Citizen Appreciation Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., providing the community a chance to interact informally with officers and see some of the department’s equipment and capabilities.
“Our Citizen Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to recognize our community partners in a fun way for everyone. We hope to see our diverse communities come together at this event, interact with each other and their police officers to build new relationships and stand as one community enriching Baytown’s quality of life,” Chief John Stringer said.
Baytown police will give out free hotdogs, popcorn and cotton candy, and food trucks are planned as well.
Special units on hand to showcase their services will include K-9, bomb technicians, the dive team, SWAT, Street Crimes, Traffic Management, Domestic Violence, bike patrol, recruiting, DARE and the new Unidos Spanish language outreach, as well as officers with the Clinician and Officer Remote Evaluation mental health program.
Several groups that relate to the police department will also have information booths: Explorers, Baytown Police Advisory Committee, Crime Stoppers and the Baytown Municipal Police Association.
A live band, Rene Hinojosa and Texas Heat will provide entertainment, along with a DJ and the Lee High School Show Choir.
The event will be similar to the 2021 National Night Out at Town Square. It is coordinated by the department’s Crime Prevention Division.
