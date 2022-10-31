Baytown police will host a Citizen Appreciation Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., providing the community a chance to interact informally with officers and see some of the department’s equipment and capabilities.

“Our Citizen Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to recognize our community partners in a fun way for everyone. We hope to see our diverse communities come together at this event, interact with each other and their police officers to build new relationships and stand as one community enriching Baytown’s quality of life,” Chief John Stringer said.

