United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s annual Day of Caring, scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, is a service event like no other. The service day event will rally hundreds of area volunteers to make improvements throughout our community.
With over 60 projects happening around Baytown and Chambers County, there is something for everyone. Projects range from installing and stocking Little Free Libraries, stocking school clothing closets, to painting, and landscaping. This year, projects will be virtual and in-person.
Individuals and teams that are interested in participating should register to volunteer now to participate in the service day. Minimum age to volunteer is 14 years and older. Volunteer registration is open via the online volunteer portal, Volunteer Connect at volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org/. T-Shirts will be provided to volunteers as long as they are available.
Businesses, student groups, faith-based groups and individuals are encouraged to volunteer. “Days of Caring is an inspiration and a reminder of the power of community.” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County CEO, Melissa Reabold. “This year, we are partnering with volunteers from our local industries, small businesses, students, teachers, and families to create an impact in Baytown and Chambers County that will continue to ripple for generations.”
