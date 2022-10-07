United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s annual Day of Caring, scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, is a service event like no other. The service day event will rally hundreds of area volunteers to make improvements throughout our community. 

With over 60 projects happening around Baytown and Chambers County, there is something for everyone. Projects range from installing and stocking Little Free Libraries, stocking school clothing closets, to painting, and landscaping.  This year, projects will be virtual and in-person. 

