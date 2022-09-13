Sterling’s Glasscock wins Beach Run
Brock Glasscock of Baytown Sterling won Friday’s Beach Run Cross Country Invitational meet put on by Galveston Ball.
Glasscock finished 14 seconds ahead of his closest Glasscock wins Galveston Beach run
competitor, Caney Creek’s Michael Nunez, in 17 minutes, 22.8 seconds. Teammate Juan Hernandez finished ninth overall.
Goose Creek Memorial High School was the top area team finisher with five racers completing the 3.1-mile course, placing fourth overall.
Freshman John Abarca led the Patriots with a 12th overall finish. Teammate Alex Rodriguez was 15th across the finish line; Isaac Velasquez was 27th, Saul Chavez 54th and Ramon Diaz 81st.
Barger’s 22 kills lead Sterling to 1-0 start
Baytown Sterling dispatched District 17-5A rival Nederland in four sets Friday to open league play in the driver’s seat.
Katy Barger pounded out 22 kills to go with two blocks and 14 digs as the state-ranked Lady Rangers improved to 16-4 on the season with a 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20 win.
Ty Joseph backed up Barger with 17 kills, two blocks and four digs. Ashley Aguilar put up 26 assists, had 10 digs, three kills and two aces. Kylie Palma had 14 assists, seven digs and two aces, while Briana Galvan and Karmyn Hebert had 14 digs each.
Lee shuts down, shuts out PA Memorial
The Lady Ganders handled business in a hurry Friday against Port Arthur Memorial, winning a 3-0 sweep, 25-20, 25-21, 25-10 in their district opener.
Big plays were by Kandace Waller with 18 assists and five kills. Lanae Roberson and Victoria Alcantar both finished their night with five aces and four aces respectively, Andrea Lopez finished with 7seven kills and Christian Duncan with six kills.
PN-G nips GCM in five-set marathon match
You can’t smell victory any sweeter and not enjoy it as happened to Goose Creek Memorial Friday night.
Port Neches-Groves left town with a 32-30, 27-29, 25-19, 24-26, 16-14 win over the Lady Patriots, having to play an extra point to decide the fifth and final set.
For GCM, Sanaa Donaie had 16 kills and 13 blocks. Shyla Houston also had 16 kills and four blocks. I’slyn Edwards had 21 digs and teammates Carmen Cervantes and O’Nyia Barnes had 17 and 13 digs, respectively. Rylee Buchanan had 38 set assists.
Sterling tennis defeats unbeaten GCM
Baytown Sterling opened up District 17-5A play Friday with an 18-1 win over undefeated Goose Creek Memorial. This makes the Rangers 1-0 in district play.
“I was pleased with the overall play of the Rangers,” Coach John Tremmel said. ‘We had been rained out the last two weeks, so finally being able to get on court and compete was good for my players.
“We came out of doubles 7-0, won all the boys matches and dropped 1 girls single match. I would say the notable players were the seniors. They all came out strong and set the tone for all the younger players.”
The Rangers will host Baytown Lee Tuesday.
Barbers Hill downs Baytown Lee 16-3
The Eagles tennis team scored sweep of boys doubles and singles and girls doubles competition at Friday’s district opening match at Baytown Lee.
The duos of Bo Rhodes and Alden Sandate, Josh Martinez and Garrett West, Jason Soto and Logan Spahn for the boys and Brooke Huntley and Emma Nunez, Brooke Groom and Skylar Summers, and Macey Anderson and Jillian Massengale triumphed in the doubles matches.
In boys singles, BH won all six matches, with Rhodes, Soto, Sandate, Joshua Martinez, Garrett West, Logan Spahn.
Lee’s Baylee Dixon and Andy Martinez won the mixed doubles match and Dixon and Kasandra Matamoros-Lopez won singles matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.