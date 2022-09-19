Wrong-way crash
The driver of a vehicle reported to be driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 died as a result of a crash that occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Interstate 10, according to Baytown police.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said police were called about a wrong-way driver at 2:43 a.m. The crash was reported five minutes later. She said the driver, a 55-year-old Baytown woman whose name was not immediately released, was driving westbound in the inside lane of the eastbound side when her Mazda 626 hit a Scion XA driving eastbound.
The Scion was driven by a 21-year-old Port Arthur woman. She and her 20-year-old passenger, also a woman from Port Arthur, were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The driver of the Mazda was also flown to Memorial Hermann where she was later pronounced dead.
A 38-year-old Baytown woman driving a Dodge Challenger behind the Scion tried to avoid the crash and was hit by a Volvo tractor truck and trailer. She was treated by EMS at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured.
Monday morning crash
A 30-year-old man was killed when he was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash about 5:42 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the 2900 block of Interstate 10, near Thompson Road.
Fernandez said there were four people travelling eastbound in a Dodge Nitro when the driver of the Nitro made contact with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. That caused the Nitro to lose control and roll over.
The fatally injured man was ejected from the front passenger seat. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver and the other two passengers were all taken to Houston Methodist Baytown hospital for treatment.
Assault
A woman reported being assaulted in her washroom about 5:30 p.m. Friday by someone she recognized. She said her girlfriend woke her and said there was someone in the house; she investigated and was assaulted by the person. Police are investigating, spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said.
Burglaries
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a home in the 200 block of East Sterling Avenue Saturday.
• Lawn equipment and a bicycle were reported stolen in the 100 block of Forrest Avenue Sunday.
• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Main Street Sunday afternoon.
Thefts
• A white 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license MYR-377 was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Ward Road Friday.
• A white 2022 Grand Design bumper pull travel trailer was reported stolen in the 4500 block of Decker Drive Saturday.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 7500 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Missouri Street about 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Heavy construction equipment was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Windy Lane Friday night.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1900 block of Interstate 10 about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Massey Tompkins Road Saturday.
• A theft was reported at a motel in the 600 block of North Alexander Drive Saturday.
• A wallet was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Garth Road about 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Sunday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Bowie Street Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Garth Road.
