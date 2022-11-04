Pilot International Club of Baytown

From left: Pilot Judy Wheat, Communities in Schools Program Coordinator Troy Cayton, Pilots Catherine Moeller and Helen Gerlich, Communities in Schools Director of Program Operations Michelle Carey-Redic and Pilot Education Leader Susan Moore-Fontenot

Communities of Schools in Baytown is committed to fostering and cultivating a culture which embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. This commitment includes creating a safe space for students, staff, families, and the community. We recognize that everyone is unique and should always be treated with respect, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or social economic status.  Honors and values the diverse backgrounds and work experiences of the team. As an organization, committed to creating an environment in which every team member feels included. Holding each accountable to the highest standards of professionalism and fairness.

Committed to growing as a team through continuous learning and improvement as demonstrate DEI with courage and humility.  The ultimate goal is to empower the students served to thrive in a global and multicultural world. 

