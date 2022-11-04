From left: Pilot Judy Wheat, Communities in Schools Program Coordinator Troy Cayton, Pilots Catherine Moeller and Helen Gerlich, Communities in Schools Director of Program Operations Michelle Carey-Redic and Pilot Education Leader Susan Moore-Fontenot
Communities of Schools in Baytown is committed to fostering and cultivating a culture which embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. This commitment includes creating a safe space for students, staff, families, and the community. We recognize that everyone is unique and should always be treated with respect, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or social economic status. Honors and values the diverse backgrounds and work experiences of the team. As an organization, committed to creating an environment in which every team member feels included. Holding each accountable to the highest standards of professionalism and fairness.
Committed to growing as a team through continuous learning and improvement as demonstrate DEI with courage and humility. The ultimate goal is to empower the students served to thrive in a global and multicultural world.
Communities in Schools reports to be an affiliate of the nation’s largest and most effective nonprofit organization dedicated to drop-out prevention and student success, consisting of trained professionals who work directly in schools to empower students to succeed inside and outside the classroom. Mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information – see https://www.cis-baytown.org/
Pilot International is a world-wide volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon, GA, on the guiding principles of “Friendship and Service.” From its very beginnings, Pilot International and its clubs have been dedicated to spreading the spirit of volunteerism. Pilot International focuses on education, brain health and safety and supporting those who care for others.
