My name is Molly Nolen, and I would like to share my recent experience with Methodist Baytown Hospital. On Nov. 1 my husband, Gene Nolen, was taken by ambulance to the emergency room in an unconscious state. When I arrived, there were six medical personnel working with him. They were so compassionate and thorough in attending to him. I could not have asked for better care  for him. Later he was transferred to ICU in a very critical condition. Again, the care given to him was excellent. The doctors were so compassionate in his care. They did everything they could do to try to save him, but sadly that was not to be. The one option left was dialysis which I declined. Hospice was suggested, and when the nurse from Harbor Hospice arrived she was wonderful. Once the machines were turned off, he died in a very short time. As he was sedated it was a very peaceful passing. All of the staff were so very nice and thoughtful of me and my family, and I am eternally grateful. 

