The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 9 a.m. at Jenkins Park, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Road.
In 2020, because of the pandemic, Walk participants were encouraged to walk with your family, but there was a celebration at Jenkins Park. This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join volunteers and organizers at Jenkins Park or “Walk From Home” in your neighborhood.
No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities.
All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings. Walk organizers ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and over a million caregivers.
All walk participants who raise $100 will receive their official Walk T-shirt in their selected size for Walk day.
For $250 or more, sponsors can have name added to sponsor list on T-shirt. To guarantee you receive Walk T-shirt by event day, be sure to reach your fundraising minimum by Sept.18.
Donations to Alzheimer’s research can be made by contacting any Pilot member. Online donations can be made http://act.alz.org/baytown. For more, call 281-424-7838.
