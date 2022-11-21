ACE District donates to Women Work

Pictured from left, Dr. Yvonne Thomas, Barbara Wooster, Kris Barnes and Karen Knight.

The ACE District has a mission to revitalize the Downtown Arts District through projects in the Arts, Culture and Entertainment. In addition to that mission, the organization lends support to non-profit organizations that are based in the Downtown Arts District.  The Women Work program by Love Network is the recipient of an award of $200. The program gives support to women who are joining the workforce who need help with resume writing, clothing, shoes, and other guidance. More information at www.lovenetworkofbaytown.org/Women-work.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.