“One day early last summer I said, ‘Somebody’s got to do something.’”
That thought is what led Clear Lake resident Jon Haire to challenge Brian Babin as Babin runs for his fourth term as U.S. representative for Texas District 36. Haire, a Democrat, is challenging the Republican who took nearly three-quarters of the vote in the 2020 election.
Haire visited The Baytown Sun office Tuesday to share his campaign concerns and goals.
“About a year ago, Greg Abbott started to do his shenanigans and the Republican legislature: open carry, six-weeks abortion, critical race theory…just the Republican Party got so extreme,” he said.
Haire said he has lived in Texas about 10 years, having moved to the Houston area to be near his children and grandchildren following the death of his wife of 48 years in 2013.
He was educated at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, ultimately receiving a PhD in nuclear engineering.
He was an assistant professor of nuclear engineering at Georgia Tech before working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 33 years.
He has served as a risk assessment consultant for industry in the United States and overseas, including sites in the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine and Japan, he said.
When asked why an independent voter should vote for him, Haire said the Republican Party as a whole has gone off the deep end on the extreme right.
“I’m running because our democracy’s in danger,” Haire said.
“When I get to Congress, I’m going to vote for the Freedom To Vote acts—things that make voting more uniform in the country. I’m going to vote for expanded healthcare; healthcare in Texas is dismal. I’m going to vote for infrastructure — we need to prepare for the future; we cannot go backwards; we’ve got a lot of challenges ahead of us; climate change.”
He said education and jobs will be emphases, since most new jobs require some education beyond high school, including trade schools.
He also supports expanded early childhood education. “The disparity between children who have been in school for ages 3, 4 and 5 and those who have not is so large it’s hard for those children to catch up and to participate in the opportunities of our country.”
Haire said he holds a patent on an ammonia cracker designed for hydrogen production and is a proponent of the hydrogen energy economy.
“We’re talking about climate change,” he said. With increasing climate change, he said, we can no longer afford the changes necessary to protect against its effects.
“It seems to me it would be so much more cost effective if we were to limit emissions so that we didn’t have to do this, but we’re going to have to do it since we’ve been sitting on our cans for decades.”
He said the recent Inflation Reduction Act was a good start on climate change. “I think the tools the government has are tax incentives and things like that, but much more needs to be done.”
He asked why more government buildings don’t have solar panels. “The government should be taking the lead.”
Haire said he is a proponent of NASA. As privatization continues in space travel, he said he wants to see NASA continuing to be the leader in research and development. Specifically, he wants to see Johnson Space Center be the leader and training center for human space travel.
