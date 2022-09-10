The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department has many activities available for your pleasure during September.
This Saturday, tennis lessons for ages five through 18 are available for $80 at Pirates Bay Courts.
The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department has many activities available for your pleasure during September.
This Saturday, tennis lessons for ages five through 18 are available for $80 at Pirates Bay Courts.
If you like moonlight hiking, try the Full Moon Hike at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baytown Nature Center. The hike is for ages five to adult and is free.
Tryouts for the Youth Fall Soccer for ages five through 10 are happening Saturday for $75 at the Baytown Soccer Park.
Chair Yoga happens at 10 a.m. every Tuesday for free at the Baytown Community Center. Floor Yoga is also going on at 10 a.m. every Thursday for free also at the Baytown Community Center. In addition, Chair Yoga is scheduled at 9 a.m. every Friday for free at the Baytown Community Center.
Like to ballroom dance? It is happening at 7 p.m. every third Friday for free at the Baytown Community Center.
The famous Farmers Market is set at 8 a.m. Sept. 17. It goes on every third Saturday at Town Square on Texas Avenue. You can also check out a survey on reimagining the Farmers Market at www.baytownengage.com/farmersmarket.
Pickleball is played for free every Monday at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Baytown Community Center.
There is also open Volleyball happening for free at 6 p.m. every Monday at Roseland Park.
A Community Yard Sale is scheduled Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Square on Texas Avenue.
If you want to improve your cardio and strength, you can for free at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 or every Tuesday and Thursday at the Baytown Community Center.
Bingo is played for seniors ages 55 and up at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday for free at the Baytown Community Center.
To find out the latest on these events and more, visit www.baytown.org/events.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.