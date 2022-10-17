Burglaries
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of South Pruett Street Friday morning.
• Burglary was reported in the 6900 block of North Main Street Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a building in the 3700 block of Barkuloo Road Friday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 3000 block of Canadian Goose Lane Friday afternoon.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Cedar Bayou Road Friday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 500 block of Stimson Street shortly after midnight Saturday morning.
• A building in the 3300 block of Garth Road was reported burglarized Friday night.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 1400 block of North Alexander Drive Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 4900 block of East Chase Street Saturday afternoon.
• A building in the 6500 block of Garth Road was reported burglarized Saturday night.
• A Craftsman 10-inch pole saw was reported stolen Sunday in the 1900 block of West Main Street.
Thefts
• A 2013 BMW 535i with Texas license PTD202 was reported stolen in the 0 block of Miriam Street Thursday night.
• A brown GMC Sierra with Texas license HBF997 was reported stolen in the 1800 block of East Texas Avenue Sunday.
• A red 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche was reported stolen from a hotel parking lot in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Saturday.
• Electronics were reported stolen in the 700 block of Bowie Street Saturday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 800 block of East James Avenue Saturday.
• Musical instruments and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Burnett Drive Sunday.
• Four loading ramps were reported stolen from a trailer in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
