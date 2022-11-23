With no local teams remaining in the UIL playoffs, Friday night football fans can catch up on the latest episodes of “Dallas” – at least they could the last time I had a fall Friday off.
Or they could go to the Bulverde Bracken football Facebook page and click the link to watch Baytown Christian Academy take on the Warriors in six-man football.
The TAPPS state semifinal game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hutto. Get in your SUVs and go, if you can. If you can’t, join me in watching via streaming.
The first thing you’ll note is it’s hard to tell what yard line the ball is on.
That’s because Hutto Memorial Stadium is a 100-yard long, 11-players-a-side football field. Six-man football uses a more narrow, 80-yard field and, like most modern stadiums, Hutto’s includes artificial turf with numbers permanently painted on the carpet. So the 50-yard line is really the 40-yard line for this game and the six-man goal lines are at what most people call the 10-yard lines.
The next thing you’ll note is how small BCA’s on-field leader, junior Braydon Anderson, is.
His dad, BCA head coach Jeromey Anderson, swears he’s 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. That seems to be stretching it a bit, but Braydon plays like a giant.
The team’s “spread back” has run or passed for 76 touchdowns and has more than 4,000 total yards in 12 starts, most of which were stopped at halftime because of a 45-point-ahead “mercy rule.” He plays linebacker/strong safety on defense and is among the team’s leading tacklers.
“He’s not very big, but he’s solid muscle,” Jeromey said. “He lives in the weight room.”
And he lives with Jeromey, who has been coaching six-man for about 15 years, guiding both his nephew and two sons from junior high on up.
Players tend to be smaller in six-man, partly because the schools that play it have small enrollments and few students to choose from. Also, with every player eligible to catch a pass, everyone needs to be able to run to cover and catch the other team’s players.
So you can’t help but notice BCA’s Caden Norris. He’s 6-foot-2, 275 pounds and doubles as the team’s snapper and conversation starter.
In last week’s game against Fredericksburg Heritage, he showed off his gracefulness with a one-handed catch and on another play, the gusto of a guy who requires five tacklers to bring him down, tossing one away like swatting a gnat.
“He and Braydon have been playing together since the sixth grade,” Jeromey Anderson said. “There’s a lot of chemistry there.”
There’s a lot to like about Baytown’s six-man football program. Tune it in. You’ll be glad you did.
Dave Rogers is assistant managing editor for The Baytown Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.