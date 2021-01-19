There are few occupations where tracking COVID-19 infections is more important — or more challenging — than the men and women who staff emergency medical services.
These paramedics and EMTs are repeatedly exposed to ill patients, often without knowing what the illness is. If they become infected themselves, they become a risk to the medically fragile people they come into contact with.
Since September, Chambers County Emergency Services has had a new tool to speed up the tracking of possible exposure among both EMS personnel and patients with the Medview Beacon Prehospital Information Exchange.
Emergency Services Director Ron Nichols said Commissioners Court approved purchasing the service and it was operational for COVID-19 tracking in early September.
By October, though, it was fully operational with a lot more patient benefits.
The system, integrated into existing laptop and tablet computer systems used to log every detail of patient treatment, allows participating hospital emergency rooms to view the patient’s medical chart in real time as information is entered.
It also allows the EMS system to see what happened after the patient arrives at the hospital.
Before this system, finding out if a patient with potential COVID-19 symptoms was diagnosed with the disease meant phone calls to hospital emergency rooms to get follow-up information.
Nochols said he spent 15 to 20 hours a week just keeping up with COVID-19 exposure.
Now the computer program generates a daily list of previous EMS patients who were confirmed to have COVID-19. Staff also have immediate access to information if they have been exposed through a patient they worked with.
While the immediate reason for getting the program was dealing with the pandemic, Nichols said it will continue to provide benefits.
As a rural EMS system, Chambers County spends more time with patients than their counterparts who are closer to hospitals, making effective care even more critical.
The analytics included will allow them to learn what practices produce the best outcomes.
“The more interoperability you have, the more access to data you have, the better patient care you can provide to whatever patient you’re running on,” Nichols said.
“We continue to adjust our protocols and treatment modalities around the data and the science we have.”
Where it was not always easy to get outcome data from hospitals before, “this gives us access to that data right now and right here,” he said.
Data is maintained on a regional system that meets federal standards for security and privacy. All of the hospitals Chambers County uses most, including Houston Methodist Baytown and major Beaumont hospitals, have access to the system.
It is also used in all of the area HCA hospitals an about half of the Houston Medical Center hospitals, he said.
