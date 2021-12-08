The Rotary Club of Baytown presented $66,000 in checks to nonprofits recently and invited area nonprofits to display a booth of their services for the club to learn more. The Rotary Club of Baytown’s one fundraiser per year, the Shrimp and Catfish Festival, netted them approximately $128,000 in 2021. All these funds go back into the local community through their focuses of: Supporting the Next Generation of Community Leaders ($65,800); Supporting Vulnerable Populations Within the Community ($27,500); Supporting Human Health & Safety ($21,000); Supporting Youth with Special Needs ($3,000); and other services including wheelchair accessible gazebo at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, Veterans services and more ($15,700).
Nonprofits represented at the club luncheon were: Bay Area Homeless Services, Meals on Wheels of Baytown, Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation, Hands of Healing, VFW Post 912, Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, Baytown Little Theater, Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, Lee College Foundation, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, Hearts and Hands of Baytown, Talent Yield/Marcelous Williams Resource Center, Project Blue, Unbound Houston, Relay for Life, Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center and CASA of Chambers and Liberty Counties.
