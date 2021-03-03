Strong starting, finishing runs by Panthers leads to Patriot defeat
HOUSTON - It was all about defense.
The Katy Paetow Panthers unleashed a defensive relentlessness that their offense used to engineer key runs of play to help end the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots magical journey to the Class 5A Region 3 semifinals at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center Tuesday night.
GCM (24-4) ended its season in a 70-42 loss that also put the school record 17-game win streak to rest in a historic campaign.
“We picked the wrong night to shoot it bad and our energy faltered several times over the course of the game,” GCM head coach Jamaal Haymon said. “We didn’t play well tonight, and we need to dust ourselves off, get ready for the offseason and go back and see where we need to adjust.”
For the full story be sure to pick up a copy of the Baytown Sun or check back here online Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.