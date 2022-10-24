questions my experience in working in the petro-chemical industry regarding my comments on Democrat candidate Charles Crews for House District 128. I have been working in plants along the ship channel since the mid 70’s including the one that Mr Crews was employed at. From my years of experience I can spot a “ fluffed up” resume a mile away. I can also spot an environmental activist when I see one. But I’m not on the ballot or running for any office.
Mr Crews wants to present himself to the voters as “coming from the plants” where he was “crawling through petrochemical equipment”, but I can imagine Mr. Crews chained to the equipment along with Beto Orourke and Green Peace activist blaming them for some harm they’ve caused the public.
Ms Whitaker, if you want the failed democrat policies that are driving jobs and residents out of blue states, if you like high crime and high taxes, then by all means Mr. Crews deserves your vote. I’m betting he won’t even get a fraction of his former co-workers to vote for him.
Lastly Ms. Whitaker, your statement that there are “thousands of injuries and deaths caused by plant fires, explosions, and chemical leaks” is just flat out wrong. These plants have miles of flammable and hazardous chemicals flowing through them and yes, they have incidents, but they operate with the utmost regard to safety of their workers and the residents nearby as well.
