Due to widespread power and water outages, Lee College is closed today, Tuesday, February 16, and tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17. All classes are canceled. Administrative offices are closed. Only staff required to maintain essential functions remain at work. Student Support, Library & Computer Labs are closed. All activities and events are canceled. All Public Safety services continue.
