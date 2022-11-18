Familiar staff are on hand to welcome customers back to the Whataburger at Decker Drive and Garth Road after the business was closed for a week for renovations. Dina Huerta, left, has been at the restaurant for 21 years, and Sylvia Cabrera has worked there for 20 years.
The Whataburger on Decker Drive at Garth Road reopened at noon Friday after being closed for a week for renovations.
Store manager Shannon Krueger said her phone blew up all week with calls from people concerned the popular 24-hour restaurant was closing for good and wanted people to know it is still open and just needed some upgrades.
In fact, she said, it is a high-volume store with strong sales and that was the reason it was selected for some work.
Most of the improvements were in the kitchen where customers won’t notice, with some new equipment, a new ceiling and improved lighting.
The outside areas have also been repainted, Krueger said.
In the customer areas some of the gray trim was repainted in bright Whataburger orange and worn booth upholstery was replaced.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.