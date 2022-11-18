Whataburger is back

Familiar staff are on hand to welcome customers back to the Whataburger at Decker Drive and Garth Road after the business was closed for a week for renovations. Dina Huerta, left, has been at the restaurant for 21 years, and Sylvia Cabrera has worked there for 20 years.

 Baytown Sun photo by Mark Fleming

The Whataburger on Decker Drive at Garth Road reopened at noon Friday after being closed for a week for renovations.

Store manager Shannon Krueger said her phone blew up all week with calls from people concerned the popular 24-hour restaurant was closing for good and wanted people to know it is still open and just needed some upgrades. 

