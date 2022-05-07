Pirates Bay Waterpark is once again opening its doors for more fun in the sun and the water.
The popular waterpark begins its early season Saturday, May 7, with gates opening at 10 a.m. The park will be open on weekends through May 22. It will close at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The park’s regular season is from May 28 through Aug. 8. During that time, the park will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Memorial Day and Fourth of July hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
During late season, from Aug. 13 through Sept. 5, the park will be closed Monday through Friday. It will open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Labor Day.
All hours are subject to change. For up-to-date information on hours, visit the park’s Facebook site.
Ticket prices for the park are, for those under 48 inches, $18 online and $20 at the gate. For visitors 48 inches tall and above, tickets are $23 online and $25 at the gate. For evening swimmers, which is for those who arrive after 4 p.m., tickets are $12 online and $12 at the gate.
On Friday through Sunday and on holidays, for those under 48 inches, tickets are $23 online and $25 at the gate. For those 48 inches and above, the cost is $28 online and $30 at the gate.
Jenna Stevenson, the city’s aquatics director, said that while the park does not have any new attractions this year, there are a few new things for folks to enjoy.
“We did replace our 11-year-old dump bucket with a brand-new, hand-carved bucket,” Stevenson said. “This bucket dumps 158 gallons of water right at the front of the park. There is a bell that sounds to let you know when it is close to dumping.”
Stevenson said attendance from last year was just under 147,000 visitors. She added the park still is hiring lifeguards and park service team members. Lifeguards are trained after being hired.
